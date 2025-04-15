Chloe Koyce hits back at online troll accusing her of ‘lying’ about hotel incident

Chloe Koyce has clapped back at an online troll who accused her of “lying” about being followed back to her hotel after sharing a scary incident online back in March.

The influencer shared a screenshot on her Instagram story of the comment, that read she “paid someone to do that…”

“I have been ignoring comments like these for way too long and I know I shouldn’t be addressing it but like WHY would I do this to myself,” Chloe began.

The troll commented on her post: “As if someone is gonna hold a belt up to u in a video he knows your recording !now all of a sudden u make money from the situation by putting up some app about safety.”

“Cop on to yourself Chloe ur just looking for attention and a stunt to make u more knowin on instagram ! Greedy and snotty people are in way worse situations than u and girls are actually followed home by people but no u try make it about yourself.”

The 25-year-old was outraged at the notion of “paying someone” to follow her as a publicity stunt concerning a situation that put her life in danger.

“This is so disgusting and upset me so much. This is why women don’t report these incidents or speak out because this is the backlash we get. I’m shocked,” she wrote.

Chloe continued: “Unfortunately & fortunately for me life goes on. I have to post for brands and film my ads while also still dealing with the after math and it’s so bad on my mental health but it’s also what I love doing so why would I stop?”

“I’m not posting this for sympathy but simply just to out this person because I’m so sick of these comments.”

The Limerick native shared her terrifying experience and captioned the post, “Please listen,” as she prefaced the video, saying: “This video is very different to what I usually upload, but probably the most important video I’ll ever put out there.”

Chloe then went on to issue an update on the situation, confirming “everything has been reported to the guards.”

On her instagram story, Chloe wrote: “Hi guys, I first of all want to say thank you all so much for your kind messages & comments towards myself and my mam.”

“I just want to clarify a few things I’ve seen in the comments. This was a young Irish male (18-22 year old I can guess) There was security in the hotel when I called for them but they just didn’t do a very good job reassuring me in the situation.”

“The staff the following morning were a lot more horrified and worried about the situation but it’s not good enough. I personally think all hotels should have some form of security to enter the building and use the lift.”

“I don’t want to share the name of the hotel, I just want to personally deal with that part myself first. Also this hopefully is a warning to ALL hotels to up the security system!” she continued.

Chloe concluded the statement with: “Everything has been reported to the guards with the video of his face. This is why I haven’t showed it on socials. I don’t want the point of the video to be lost and the attention to go on him right now.

“The more I sit and think about what happened the worse I’m feeling. I just can’t believe young boys think this behaviour is ok.”

In another post, Chloe stated she would not be able to answer anymore questions, as “it is being investigated further.”

She wrote: “I just want to give another update on the situation to you all. Again, thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me share my story to spread awareness about women’s safety!”

“As of now, this is being investigated further and so I can’t comment or answer any further questions! But thank you all again ❤️.”

In another video, Chloe explained how she was out with two friends over the weekend in Dublin and stayed in a hotel because she was not familiar with the city.

She recounted how, at the end of the night, she said the name of her hotel out loud, which she described as “her biggest mistake,” as she noticed a man was standing very close to them.

She details the seconds it took this man to slip in behind her in the hotel, as she and her friend made sure they respectively got into the hotel safe and into a taxi safely.

She said: “We couldn’t have been more safe. We did exactly what we do every night. The more I think about it, the scarier it gets.”

Chloe explained how she thought on her feet, and after the man slipped into the lift behind her, she immediately decided to record.

She terrifyingly revealed that she noticed the man had taken off his belt, after he got into the lift: “I wasn’t sure if he was going to strangle me, take off his pants.”

She then inserted a clip of the terrifying incident, in which you can see the man holding his belt.

Throughout the video, Chloe confessed her fear that the man was going to kill her, as he followed her closely off the lift.

After she knocked on the door of her room, as thankfully her mother was staying with her, she turned to the man to ask him if he was ok.

She detailed how he followed her closely before turning the corner, presumably waiting for her to enter her room.

Following the terrifying event, Chloe details how she reported it to reception, where no one had been as she entered the hotel.

Chloe stated that when detailing the event, the person at the front desk admitted they had seen the man come in, but “presumed he was her boyfriend.”

The influencer reflected on the situation and shared her fears for other women and men: “It’s really sad that we can’t mention where we are staying, we have to watch each other walk in, we have to wait and watch each other walk in.”