Chloe Ferry gushes about her new beau Owen Warner: ‘He would be the perfect husband’

Chloe Ferry gushes about her new beau Owen Warner: ‘He would be...

Chloe Ferry has gushed about her new beau Owen Warner, admitting he “would be the perfect husband”.

The 25-year-old confirmed her romance with the Hollyoaks hunk last week, after she recently denied rumours she’s dating Wayne Lineker.

The Geordie Shore star has since told MailOnline: “So me and Owen have been meeting before. He’s absolutely lush – that body is to die for – I said he looks like a Greek God…”

“We’re not official but we’re just seeing how we go. It’s good. I know that he would be the perfect husband and he’s the sort of person I would marry.”

“I’ve never felt passion like I do with him, I can’t believe it.”

The reality star admitted she “went for the wrong people before”, and said Owen has made her feel better about herself.

“Do you know what it is with him. He gets annoyed when I put myself down. He says what are you talking about?”

“And I’m so insecure but you wouldn’t thinking it looking at me and that’s what I need…” [sic]

The 25-year-old previously dated Sam Gowland, but they split for good in February 2020 after a turbulent romance.