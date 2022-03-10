Chloe Ferry debuts new look after getting her lip filler dissolved

Chloe Ferry has debuted a new look, after getting her lip filler dissolved.

The Geordie Shore star, 26, has had filler in her lips since she was 19-years-old.

Speaking to OK! Magazine about her decision to get it dissolved, Chloe said: “I just feel like it’s because I’m getting a little bit older now and I haven’t seen my actual lips in so long.”

“Sometimes, like, a change is nice. You know what I mean? I have been thinking about it for a long time,” she admitted.

Ahead of the procedure, the reality star told the publication: “I might end up getting some put back in. If I do get it put back in I’ll just get a little bit so that it’s nice and natural.”

It comes after Chloe opened up about the trolling she receives online about her appearance.

She wrote in her column for Closer magazine: “I’ve had online abuse since I was 19 and it has definitely affected my self confidence.”

“I know if I make the decision to dissolve my fillers, it wouldn’t silence the trolls – there’ll always be something they’ll find to troll me about.”