Chloe Ferry confirms romance with Hollyoaks star – after denying Wayne Lineker rumours

Chloe Ferry has confirmed her romance with Hollyoaks hunk Owen Warner, after denying rumours she’s dating Wayne Lineker.

Taking to Instagram today, the Geordie Shore star shared loved-up snaps with the actor.

She captioned the post: “Now I no what love feels like 💍 @_owenwarner.” [sic]

The news comes after Chloe recently teased she was secretly dating someone, after clarifying her relationship with Wayne Lineker.

The 25-year-old sent fans into a frenzy back in February, when she seemingly announced their engagement on social media – before later revealing it was a prank.

During a candid chat with Heat magazine earlier this month, the reality star said: “Me and Wayne are just very, very good friends… But I am seeing someone at the minute.”

Chloe’s new beau Owen recently split from his girlfriend Camilla Ainsworth.

The actor has played Romeo Nightingale in Hollyoaks since July 2018.

