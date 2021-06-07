The Geordie Shore star shared her plans to have a "hot girl summer"

Chloe Ferry confirms her split from Owen Warner after brief romance

Chloe Ferry has confirmed her split from Owen Warner after a brief romance.

On Sunday, eagle-eyed fans spotted the Geordie Shore star had deleted all traces of the Hollyoaks heartthrob from her Instagram – just days after confirming their relationship.

Taking to her Stories on Sunday night to address the split rumours, the 25-year-old wrote: “Getting a lot of messages asking if me and Owen are together.”

“Just to clarify I am SINGLE we just live very different lifestyles and it’s just not the right time at the moment…What will be will be…”

“Also I’m very grateful to have had some amazing memories with the boy, amazing person inside and out.”

In another post, Chloe wrote: “My plan this summer.. Hot girl summer with me and the girls.”

It comes just one week after the TV personality gushed over her new beau in an interview with MailOnline.

She said at the time: “So me and Owen have been meeting before. He’s absolutely lush – that body is to die for – I said he looks like a Greek God…”

“We’re not official but we’re just seeing how we go. It’s good. I know that he would be the perfect husband and he’s the sort of person I would marry.”

“I’ve never felt passion like I do with him, I can’t believe it.”

Chloe admitted she “went for the wrong people before”, and said Owen has made her feel better about herself.

“Do you know what it is with him. He gets annoyed when I put myself down. He says what are you talking about?”

“And I’m so insecure but you wouldn’t thinking it looking at me and that’s what I need…” [sic]