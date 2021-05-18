Chloe Ferry clarifies her relationship with Wayne Lineker

Chloe Ferry has finally clarified her relationship with Wayne Lineker.

The Geordie Shore star sent fans into a frenzy back in February, when she seemingly announced their engagement on social media – before later revealing it was a prank.

Chloe has now given more insight into their relationship during a candid chat with Heat Magazine.

Speaking about her relationship, the reality star said: “Me and Wayne are just very, very good friends.”

“My whole family do love Wayne. My 80-year-old auntie was trying to get a date with him!”

Although Wayne has her family’s seal of approval, Chloe revealed that she’s currently dating someone else.

The news comes after Wayne recently revealed Chloe is moving to Ibiza with him this summer. The 59-year-old said: “We’re going to spend a bit of time together. We do like each other, but we’re not getting engaged, let’s put it that way.” “Chloe and I are good friends. We’ve got an arrangement, but what she does, she’s good to do that, and what I do, I’m good to do that.” “But we still see each other, and we’ll see what happens in the future. She’s a good girl Chlo. I love her to bits.”