Chloe Ferry clarifies her relationship with Wayne Lineker

The pair sparked engagement rumours back in February

By
Grace Flannery
-
Chloe Ferry has finally clarified her relationship with Wayne Lineker.

The Geordie Shore star sent fans into a frenzy back in February, when she seemingly announced their engagement on social media – before later revealing it was a prank.

Chloe has now given more insight into their relationship during a candid chat with Heat Magazine.

Speaking about her relationship, the reality star said: “Me and Wayne are just very, very good friends.”

“My whole family do love Wayne. My 80-year-old auntie was trying to get a date with him!”

Although Wayne has her family’s seal of approval, Chloe revealed that she’s currently dating someone else.

