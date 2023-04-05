Chloe Burrows shocks fans as she shares new details about her split from Toby Aromolaran

Chloe Burrows has opened up about her split from Toby Aromolaran in the first episode of her new YouTube show.

The Love Island 2021 star was joined by her close friend and housemate Millie Court for the launch of Chloe vs The World.

In a tell-all chat, Chloe revealed it was Toby who ended their relationship last year, leaving her heartbroken.

The 27-year-old said: “Remember when I called you crying? And I was like ‘I don’t know what’s gonna happen, I’ve been dumped’ and you were like ‘just live with me’, and then I called you crying a few days later and you were like ‘I’ve booked Morocco. I was like ‘wow, I love this girl’.”

Millie, who split from Liam Reardon last year, replied: “You were in a sad place and the only resolution I could think of was go on holiday. We had a lot of fun there.”

Later, Chloe said that on the trip she had “no serotonin in my body. I was depressed.”

The former marketing executive recalled listening to a song about heartbreak and thinking it was the “saddest moment in her life”.

Commenting on the video, one fan wrote: “Loved this. Also, toby dumped you? Geeezzzuss what a fumble.”

Another replied: “I had no idea I thought she broke up with him.”

A third fan commented: “Nah I know for a fact those boys didn’t dump these beauties 😭there’s actually no way.”

News of Chloe and Toby’s split broke in October, with a source telling MailOnline at the time: “Chloe and Toby put everything into their relationship – but it just hasn’t worked out between them.”