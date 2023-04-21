Ad
Chloe Burrows reveals she and THIS Love Island star were asked to return to the show

Chloe Burrows has revealed she and her Love Island co-star and ex-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran were asked to return to the show.

The former couple struck up a romance during the 2021 series of the hit dating show, and placed runners-up behind Millie Court and Liam Reardon.

However, the former couple called time on their romance less than a year after leaving the villa.

Chloe and Toby

Speaking to YouTube stars The Fellas, Chloe revealed: “They asked me and Toby to go on this one, the Casa Amor one, but it was unpaid.”

“Because you have to enter as a contestant, that’s the way it’s fair because everyone is on the same level.”

“It’s a game show, so it’s like, £375 a week.”

Chloe’s revelation comes just days after it was announced that an All Stars series of Love Island is in the works.

The spin-off series will bring together popular contestants from the US, UK, Australian and other international versions of the dating show for a second shot at love.

The show, called Love Island Games, will see a group of singletons couple up and complete in a number of games and challenges. One couple will be crowned the winner.

Love Island Games, produced by ITV Entertainment, will air on Peacock this autumn.

The line-up for the show has not yet been revealed.

