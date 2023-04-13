Chloe Burrows fuels rumours her best friend Millie Court has rekindled her romance with Liam Reardon

Chloe Burrows has fueled rumours her best friend Millie Court has rekindled her romance with Liam Reardon.

Millie and Liam won the 2021 series of Love Island, but their relationship hit the rocks last year and they announced their split in July.

After splitting from Liam, Millie moved in with her close pal and Love Island co-star Chloe – who also split from her beau Toby Aromolaran last year.

Over the weekend, Millie sparked speculation she is giving her relationship with Liam another go, as they were spotted getting a Domino’s pizza.

Chloe has since added fuel to the fire by commenting on Liam’s latest Instagram post, which was a photo dump from the last few weeks of his life.

She wrote: “Big lee.”

Millie recently confirmed she is dating someone, but she refused to reveal the identity of her beau.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, the Essex beauty said: “I’m not ready to tell you guys [who I’m dating] yet.”

“It’s early doors, and when you’ve experienced a whole full-blown meeting someone, relationship on TV, the whole thing, and then everything afterwards.”

Addressing her split from Liam, Millie said: “It is a lot when you have all eyes on you and everything in your relationship. Lots of judgements, lots of people sending you messages because they’ve seen the other person out.”

“It means absolutely nothing, they’re just speaking to another person. I’m told, ‘They’re cheating on you’ when they’re just having a chat. I chat to boys on a night out. I’m making friends. There’s nothing in it.”

“I struggled with that a lot because it wasn’t nice when people were involved in my personal relationship. It ruined things. It was a big part of why my last relationship ended. It’s been a while since then.”