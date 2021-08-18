Chloe Burrows’ family reveal she injured herself in Love Island villa after viewers spot nasty scar

The Islanders' families are allowed to make enquiries about their wellbeing

Chloe Burrows’ family reveal she injured herself in Love Island villa after...

Chloe Burrows’ family have revealed she injured herself in the Love Island villa, after viewers spotted a nasty scar on her hip.

A number of fans expressed their concern on social media, after they noticed some bruises on Chloe’s body, and a painful-looking scrape on her right hip.

Her family, who are currently running her social media accounts, have since revealed what caused her injury.

On Tuesday, Chloe’s family asked fans to share some assumptions about her in a question box on Instagram.

One fan replied: “She’s accident prone… all the bruising.”

In response, her family wrote: “She bruises like an absolute peach. She fell over messing about and that’s how she hurt her hip, she’s okay.”

“Apparently she walked into a tree the other day,” they added.

As her family seemed to have insider information about what goes on in the villa, followers questioned whether they were in contact with the show’s producers.

One follower asked: “Do you get to speak to the producers when you’re worried about things like that?”

“If you ask them how she got the bruises would they reply and say she was messing about?”

They replied: “Lots of questions like this. The producers are in constant contact with Chloe’s mum, dad and the people that run her social media.”

“We cannot pass messages back and forth but can make general enquiries regarding her well being.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.