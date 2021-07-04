Chloe Burrows’ family bring in police to track down trolls sending her death threats

Chloe Burrows’ family have brought in the police to help track down the trolls who are sending her death threats.

The 25-year-old entered the Love Island villa earlier this week as a bombshell arrival, and she decided to couple up with Aaron Francis in the first recoupling of the season.

That decision lead to Shannon Singh being dumped from the show after just two days and since then, trolls have been sending Chloe “hundreds” of vile death threats.

Chloe’s family have since told The Mirror that they have gotten the police involved.

They said: “We are extremely disappointed and saddened. To receive death threats and see the malicious vitriol that exists online first-hand is incredibly distressing and we are apprehensive for Chloe to leave the villa and observe this herself.”

“We must stand tall together and demand change from online platforms like Instagram to safeguard our loved ones when they need it most. We will be doing everything in our power to protect Chloe and will support Thames Valley Police in their efforts to track down these perpetrators.”

It comes after Chloe’s family urged viewers to “be kind” amid the online trolling the reality star was receiving.

They wrote in a statement: “This morning we woke up to yet another DM encouraging Chloe to kill herself – there have been hundreds. Have the deaths of Sophie [Gradon], Mike [Thalassitis] and Caroline [Flack] taught us nothing?”

“Ppeople are flooding her inbox threating to kill her themselves. People… this is a GAME show, there is a cash prize!”

“We understand the frustration surrounding @shannonsinghhh’s evection- we feel it too but Chloe does not deserve to DIE because Shannon had to leave the Villa! She will have had no idea of the repercussions of her decision prior to making it.”

They added: “We are not naive. We know that this post won’t put an end to trolling. Our hope is that this just reminds some of you to #bekind.”

“Aaaaanyway, go and show this beauty some love,” they concluded, sharing a photo of Shannon.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.