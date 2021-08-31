Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have their first date since leaving Love Island

The couple have been quarantining since their return to the UK

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have gone on their first date since leaving Love Island.

The couple became boyfriend and girlfriend on their last day in the villa, and came second place in the final – which took place on Monday, August 23.

The reality stars have been quarantining since they arrived back in the UK last week, but finally reunited today after spending days apart.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Chloe revealed her first post-quarantine appointment was to get her hair done.

She then shared a snap of boyfriend Toby, and wrote: “Second appointment First date @Tobyaromolaran.”

Toby also shared a photo of Chloe on his story, as they enjoyed a meal together at a Nandos restaurant.

He wrote: “Find someone that looks at you the way Chloe looks at that wrap.”