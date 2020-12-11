Child actress reveals Dolly Parton ‘saved her from being hit by a car’ on set of new movie

The nine-year-old has praised Dolly for saving her life

A child actress has revealed Dolly Parton saved her from being hit by a car on the set of their new Netflix movie, Christmas on the Square.

Talia Hill shared the incredible story with Inside Edition, and the nine-year-old thanked the country music star for saving her life.

Talia explained: “We were on set, and I was at the hot chocolate station, and they said go back to your beginning positions.”

“So there was a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and then somebody grabbed me and pulled me back, and I looked up and it was Dolly Parton.”

“[Dolly] hugged me and shook me and said, ‘I saved your life.’ And my mom was crying, like, ‘Yes you did, Dolly Parton, yes you did.’”

Dolly plays a character named Angel in the Netflix movie, and after she pulled Talia to safety, the 74-year-old told her: “Well, I am an angel, you know.”

The film debuted on Netflix on November 22, and also stars Christine Baranski as Regina Fuller.

The official synopsis reads: “A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller, returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer – right before Christmas.”

“However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel, Regina starts to have a change of heart.

“This is the story about family, love, and how a small town’s Christmas spirit can warm even the coldest of hearts.”

The news comes ahead of Dolly Parton’s appearance on The Late Late Show’s Country Music Special on Friday night.