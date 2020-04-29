Cheryl tipped for Strictly Come Dancing stint

Bookies are slashing odds that she is going to appear on the show

Cheryl is tipped to take part in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 36-year-old’s odds have been slashed after The Greatest Dancer was axed by the BBC.

Cheryl was a dance captain alongside Todrick Hall, Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison.

However, the dance competition show was given the boot after the dwindling ratings of the second season.

Bookie Ladbrokes have switched up the odds to 4/1 for Cheryl to be a celebrity contestant on the next series.

A spokesperson for the bookie said that Cheryl could become the second the Girls Aloud lot by taking to the floor.

Fellow bandmate Kimberly Walsh took part in season 10 of the popular television show and became one of the runners up on the series.

The BBC’s entertainment boss Kate Phillips told at the Edinburgh TV Festival that Strictly Come Dancing is one of their main priorities during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We are absolutely looking very carefully at Strictly and how we could do Strictly this autumn,” she stated.

“This is absolutely one of our big priorities, making sure we can bring you a great Strictly.”

The news came after Nadine Coyle revealed that Girls Aloud are in talks to reunite for their 20th anniversary.

