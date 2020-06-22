Cheryl tipped for big TV comeback

The star was previously a judge on The X-Factor and The Greatest Dancer

Cheryl has been tipped to join the judging panel of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 36-year-old is reportedly the bookies favourite to replace Bruno Tonioli if he is ruled out of the BBC One show due to his Dancing With The Stars gig in America.

The 64-year-old may be forced to choose between the two shows ahead of the restrictions on flights between the UK and the US – and it is claimed that Cheryl could fill his spot on the panel.

“With doubts over Bruno Tonioli’s availability this year, we have slashed the odds on Cheryl being a judge on Strictly in 2020,” the bookies Coral told The Sun.

“Cheryl has been linked with being a contestant on Strictly for a while and they may just get their target this year, but in the judges’ chair, rather than the dance floor.”

A show’s insider also told the publication that Bruno may miss the beginning of the series due to flying restrictions, however, “everyone is hoping he will be able to get here.”

The Fight For This Love hitmaker recently appeared in The Greatest Dancer as a judge/dance captain.

However, the show was axed from the BBC at the end of April following a decline in ratings.

Cheryl was also famously known for being a judge on the UK version of The X-Factor between 2008 and 2011.

She then resigned and joined the panel of the American version, which she left during the auditions stage.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.