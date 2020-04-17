Cheryl shares first video of son Bear talking with the cutest Geordie accent

Cheryl shares first video of son Bear talking with the cutest Geordie...

Cheryl has shared the first video of her son Bear, talking with the cutest Geordie accent.

The notoriously private singer shared a sweet video of her talking to her three-year-old, marking the first time we’ve ever heard him talk.

In the video, Bear hilariously interrupts Cheryl as she tries to record a message thanking NHS workers.

The toddler demands something to eat, before suggesting they go to the park.

Clearly amused by her son’s interruption, Cheryl replied: “We can’t go to the park just yet. Ehm, let’s go for a walk!”

Cheryl shares son Bear with her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne, and she rarely shares any photos of the three-year-old.

In the video on her Instagram Story, Cheryl was wearing a rainbow t-shirt, which was created to raise funds for the NHS.

Encouraging fans to buy the t-shirt, Cheryl wrote on Instagram: “Thursdays at 8pm is firmly becoming what I look forward to most each week! I’m so happy to be supporting clap for our carers who are raising funds for our incredible NHS staff.”

“There are no words to thank you all for everything you’re doing and continue to do, thank you from the bottom of my heart✨ head to my stories now for a swipe up so you can support and get your own T-shirt.”

“All proceeds from the sale goes directly to NHS Charities Together ✨.”

