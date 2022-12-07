Cheryl reveals surprising new career move

Cheryl has revealed a surprising new career move, as she’s set to make her acting debut on the West End.

The former Girls Aloud star has landed a starring role in the stage production ‘2:22 A Ghost Story’.

The 39-year-old will play Jenny in the show, which is running from January to April at the Lyric Theatre.

Cheryl will replace former Love Island host Laura Whitmore, who took on the role in September.

Confirming the news on Instagram today, Cheryl wrote: “Hey!!! .. I am SO excited to be starring in the west end thriller @222aghoststory!!

“I will be playing the role of Jenny from January – April! I went to see the show with a previous cast and LOVED IT!”

“It is a totally new and exciting experience for me so if you’re looking for a fun night out & some entertainment in your new year tickets are available now… whenever you’re ready.”