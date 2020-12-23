Cheryl praises her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne in rare interview

The singer has shared their plans for Christmas this year

Cheryl has praised her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne in a rare new interview.

The 37-year-old split from the former 1D star in June 2018, and the pair share a three-year-old son named Bear.

Speaking to Jessie Ware on her Table Manners podcast this week, Cheryl shared an insight into their plans for Christmas.

The singer said: “It’ll probably just be me, my mum and Liam. My mam makes a great roast, and Liam normally does the meat on Christmas.”

“He’s really good at it actually and puts his all into it,” she continued.

“[We watch] Home alone the movie. Both. I always play them back to back. I love it. I think it’s because it reminds me of when I was a kid. I love mulled wine.”

“I love everybody to wear the same PJs on Christmas eve night… This year we’re going to have Disney ones.”

During her chat with Jessie, the former Girls Aloud star was adorably interrupted by Bear.

The podcaster asked Bear, “Are you being cheeky?” and the three-year-old replied: “Yeah!”

When asked what Bear wants for Christmas, Cheryl divulged: “He wants a Spiderman bike, which is very doable. He also wants Paw Patrol stuff.”

“You know what’s crazy? Because his birthday was in March during lockdown, I feel like Christmas has been every month because people have either sent his gift or brought it when they could. Every month someone has brought him something for his birthday!”

Cheryl added: “It’s my favourite time of year. I think it’s family isn’t it. It’s nostalgia. It’s closeness.”

“I feel like the energy of the world gets peaceful and it doesn’t do that any other time of the year. It always feels like an up day for me.”

“And boxing day, I like. It’s peaceful, but then I can’t stand the first week in January. There’s build up build up build up from October all the way to Christmas, then it just pops into a stillness.”