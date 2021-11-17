Cheryl leads tributes to Sarah Harding on what would have been her 40th birthday

Cheryl has lead the tributes to Sarah Harding on what would have been her 40th birthday.

The Girls Aloud star sadly passed away on September 5, after being diagnosed with advanced breast cancer last year.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday morning, Cheryl shared an emotional video montage of her former bandmate, as she marked her milestone birthday.

She captioned the post: “Memories may be all we’re left with, but they’re enough to last a lifetime ✨ #Sarahs40th.”

The song ‘Memories’ by Maroon 5 played in the background of the video, which featured interview clips of Cheryl and Sarah, as well as videos of Girls Aloud performing together.

Paying tribute to Sarah after her death, Cheryl said: “Although we knew this day would arrive I am somehow still feeling at a loss for words that our stunning, unique, crazy, quirky, kind and soft hearted girl has departed.”

“As I try to navigate my way through these painfully strange and horribly unfamiliar waves of disbelief & finality I am experiencing, I wanted to extend my condolences to all of our GA fans. We were like an extended family for so long and we know so many of you by name.”

“I wanted to make sure you knew just how much your love and continued support meant to Sarah through her most vulnerable times. She was so grateful and you really lifted her spirits when she needed you most 🙏🏼.”

“I also realize so many will be deeply affected by the circumstances of Sarah’s passing… I am sending you all so much love 💔 I love you Sarah… farewell 🕊 Sarah Nicole Harding forever in our hearts 💖💞🙏🏼.”

