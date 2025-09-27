Cheryl in ‘bad place’ after terrifying stalker ordeal: ‘It’s been a living nightmare’

Cheryl is reportedly in a “bad place” after her “living nightmare” ordeal with a terrifying stalker.

Earlier this week, Daniel Bannister was jailed for 12 months after breaching a restraining order by visiting her home.

A source told OK! Magazine: “Cheryl has been in a really bad place, it’s been a living nightmare – she was scared to even go out of her front gate.”

Cheryl was dealing with her stalker hell while grieving the death of her ex-partner Liam Payne, the father of her young son Bear.

“It’s been really tough on her and Bear, and after the heartbreak of losing Liam, it was the last thing she needed,” the insider continued.

“Everyone’s hoping she can concentrate on what’s important to her now, and be able to mark the anniversary of Liam’s death properly, without this horrendous thing weighing on her.”

Cheryl’s stalker had already been jailed for four months in September 2024, and given a three-year restraining order, for showing up at her home.

But on December 10 last year, shortly after he was released from prison, he returned to her house once again.

Bannister was jailed again for 16 weeks in March and handed an indefinite restraining order.

Despite his second prison stint, Cheryl’s stalker showed up at her home again in June.

In a victim impact statement, Cheryl told the court: “When Daniel Bannister returned to my property on Thursday 19th June 2025, after his second stint in prison regarding the same issue, I was stunned.

“Daniel has been sentenced twice now for this unwanted and scary behaviour towards me. Each time he returns I worry that his intentions have intensified, especially considering his previous offences.

“It’s clear that punishment didn’t deter him or make him understand that this type of behaviour is not ok or acceptable.”

Cheryl added: “I am nervous and on edge every time I open the gate to my property. I feel constantly like I have to look over my shoulder everywhere I go.”

“No person should have to feel this way when going about their day-to-day activities.”

The singer told the court how she has been forced to hire extra security personnel, and that the incidents have also left her eight-year-old son Bear “scared”.

She continued: “I have a young child to protect living at the address that Daniel continues to show up at… Daniel has also made my young child scared…

“I wish Daniel would stop this intrusive and alarming behaviour and get help with understanding this is completely unacceptable, terrifying and is having a detrimental impact.”

The judge imposed an indefinite restraining order against Cheryl’s stalker, which prevents him from contacting her directly or indirectly, including online or via social media.

The judge told the defendant in court: “If you do, Mr Bannister, have any concern or care towards Ms Tweedy, then I suggest that you heed that message which she couldn’t give any more clearly to you in that victim impact statement.

“She does not wish any contact with you and you’re causing her anxiety and terrifying her and her family.”