Cheryl attends funeral of ex-boyfriend Liam Payne

Cheryl has attended the funeral of her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne following his tragic death month.

The One Direction singer, 31, tragically died on October 16th after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Three people have since been charged in connection with his death, and inquiries are still ongoing.

Last week, Liam’s body was taken home by his beloved dad Geoff Payne, who had been waiting weeks to take his son back to the UK while toxicology tests were being completed.

Now, the singer will be laid to rest as the funeral will take place at 1 pm today – Wednesday, November 30th – at his local church.

Cheryl quietly arrived at the church to bid goodbye to Bear’s dad this afternoon, opted to enter the service through the backdoor entrance and was not pictured.

The former couple, who split in 2018 after two years together, shared a seven-year-old son named Bear.

Following Liam’s tragic death, Cherly took to Instagram, the Girls Aloud shared an old photo of Liam with Bear as a baby, alongside a devastating statement.

She wrote: “As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.

“What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future.

“I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them.”

“Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last,” she added, before signing off, “Thank you, Cheryl.”