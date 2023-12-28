Cher files for conservatorship of son due to alleged substance abuse issues

Cher has filed for conservatorship of her son, Elijah Blue Allman over his alleged substance abuse issues.

According to a report by PEOPLE, the 77-year-old is seeking to be the sole conservator of her son’s estate, claiming that he is “substantially unable to manage his financial resources.”

Her 47-year-old son has spoken openly about his addiction issues throughout the years.

The document states that although Elijah is due to receive assets from trust before the end of the year, a conservator is: “urgently needed… to protect Elijah’s property from loss or injury” because he is “currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

The document filed in Los Angeles Superior Court also claims that Elijah’s estranged wife, Marieangela King, is not fit to be his conservator because: “their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.”

The filing continues: “Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

The document adds that Cher: “worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs.”

“[Cher] loves Elijah immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind.”

It then added that she has been: “unable to discuss his preferences concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator” because of his “current mental and physical health issues.”

A hearing for a temporary order is currently set for Jan 5, 2024, with the hearing on a permanent order scheduled for March 6, 2024.

This comes after the legendary pop icon shut down rumours that she had four men forcibly remove her son from a hotel room in New York City for an alleged intervention in November 2022.

Speaking about her son’s struggles with addiction, she said at the time: “I’m not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren’t.”

“I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children.”

“Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is. But it’s joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them.”