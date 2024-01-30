Cher denied conservatorship over son who suffers from alleged substance abuse issues

A judge has denied Cher conservatorship over her son who allegedly suffers from substance abuse issues.

In December, a report by PEOPLE stated that the 77-year-old was seeking to be the sole conservator of her son’s estate, claiming that he is “substantially unable to manage his financial resources.”

Her 47-year-old son Elijah Blue Allman has spoken openly about his addiction issues throughout the years.

The legendary singer argued in a petition that her son Elijah’s large payments from the trust of his late father, singer Gregg Allman, were putting him in danger because of his struggles with mental health and substance abuse.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jessica A Uzcategui was not convinced that a conservatorship was urgently needed and declined the petition.

Although she will still consider a larger, long-term conservatorship at a hearing in March.

Cher observed the hearing remotely and appeared on a large screen in the courtroom throughout, but did not take part in the arguments.

Elijah was in the courtroom with his lawyers, who acknowledged his previous struggles but argued that he is in a good place now, attending meetings, getting treatment and reconciling with his previously estranged wife.

His lawyer said: “We are thrilled that the court saw that he does not need a temporary conservatorship.”

“He’s got a lot of support, he’s doing great.”

Cher’s lawyers argued that the support her son was getting was from people who tell him what he wants to hear and downplay the size of his problems.

They argued he suffers from bipolar disorder, has been recently homeless, and that having large amounts of money might lead to access to drugs that could endanger his life.

Elijah and his lawyers have argued since the petition was first filed in December, that none of this was true.

The original document stated that although Elijah is due to receive assets from trust before the end of the year, a conservator is: “urgently needed… to protect Elijah’s property from loss or injury” because he is “currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

The document filed in Los Angeles Superior Court also claimed that Elijah’s estranged wife, Marieangela King, is not fit to be his conservator because: “their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.”

The filing continued: “Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

The document added that Cher: “worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs.”

“[Cher] loves Elijah immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind.”

It then claimed that she has been: “unable to discuss his preferences concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator” because of his “current mental and physical health issues.”