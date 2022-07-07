Cheer star Jerry Harris sentenced to 12 years in prison in sex crimes and child pornography case

Cheer star Jerry Harris has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in his sex crimes and child pornography case.

In February, the 22-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

During his federal hearing in Chicago on Wednesday, Jerry apologised to his victims and insisted he’s “not an evil person”.

Addressing his victims before receiving his sentence, he said: “I am deeply sorry for all the trauma my abuse has caused you. I pray deep down that your suffering comes to an end.”

The Netflix star added: “I’m not an evil person. I’m still learning who I am and what my purpose is.”

Prosecutors had urged the lengthy 12 year sentence, saying that Jerry’s status as a popular celebrity had enabled him to “persuade and entice” his young victims to engage in sexual conduct.

Judge Manish S Shah told Jerry to consider the sentence an “expression of the seriousness of your crimes, tempered with some hope that all is not lost for you or for your victims, and that in the future some healing can occur”. According to the plea agreement, the first charge pertains to Jerry repeatedly asking a 17-year-old boy to send “sexually explicit photographs and videos” of himself in exchange for approximately $2,000 in 2020. The plea agreement noted the second charge involves Jerry travelling from Dallas, Texas to Orlando, Florida in 2019 “for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct” with a 15-year-old boy.

In the plea agreement, Jerry admitted to instructing the minor to meet him in a public bathroom, where he sexually assaulted him. Jerry has been held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago since September 2020, when he was arrested on one count of producing child pornography. Following Jerry’s arrest, his former cheerleading squad Navarro College Cheer released a statement via social media.

They wrote: “Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces. We are devastated by this shocking, unexpected news.”

“Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation, and we are praying hard for the victims and everyone affected.”

“Please respect our privacy as our family mourns during this heartbreaking time.”