Charlotte Crosby slams reality stars ‘plastering’ their travels on social media during the pandemic

"Keep it to yourselves..."

Charlotte Crosby has slammed reality stars “plastering” their travels on social media during the pandemic.

In recent months, a host of reality TV stars have travelled to Dubai for “extended” holidays or “work”, which has sparked serious backlash online.

The former Geordie star took to Instagram on Tuesday, where she shared her frustration at the UK government’s handling of the pandemic.

She wrote: “I’m so f***ing sick of seeing all my Australian friends and people in Dubai doing normal things. The northeast have been in lockdown for near enough 3 months.”

“How the f***ing earth is England in this situation. We’ve opened and closed and opened and closed.”

The TV personality suggested the UK should’ve entered a stricter lockdown last year, closing the border and forcing quarantine.

Charlotte admitted that while she “didn’t blame” people for wanting to escape lockdown, she “hugely disagreed” with people posting about their travels on social media.

“I disagree hugely with people from England plastering it all over their social media’s, how they are living the life on the beach by the pools,” she explained.

“Because I think you have to have a level of decorum for everyone who is actually stuck at home, either lost a loved one, a job or even a roof over their heads.”

“Just have some wits about you! keep it to yourselves, post on a private page or to just close friends. While the whole world is going through a pandemic and many won’t even have a holiday to look forward to this year.”