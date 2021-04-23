Charlotte Crosby slams ‘immoral and insensitive’ documentary about her physical appearance

Charlotte Crosby has slammed a documentary that aired on Channel 5 last night, which focused on her physical appearance.

In a lengthy statement on social media, the former Geordie Shore star branded the programme “immoral and insensitive”.

Charlotte wrote: “I cannot quite believe I am saying this but here goes. Last night, Channel 5 & Crackit Productions put out a one-hour documentary called ‘Celebrities – What Happened To Your Face – Charlotte Crosby’.

“In 2021, a main UK channel & production company believed it would be a good use of airtime, to dissect my physical appearance,” she continued.

“I have seen how many of you saw it, switched off & complained – many not even ‘fans’ of me, just good people who know right from wrong. Thank you for that, and for your messages of love and support.”

“I am aware I have put myself and my face in the public eye. TV and broadcasting has given me and my family a life we could never have dreamed of. I enjoy it, am enormously grateful for it and many of my respected closest friends work within the industry,” she wrote.

“I have had a public battle with my appearance, and have had to go through personal trauma & issues of self-confidence in the spot-light. I like to think I’m an honest, balanced person – I get it, I understand the interest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore)

“One quick google or look at my Instagram page, you’ll see how intensely I’ve been targeted by trolls, and how I’ve learnt to ignore the hate, focus on the positives and work on loving myself again. It’s a process, it’s taken time, compassion, personal & professional support.”

“At a time when the broadcast & media world were backing a policy of ‘be kind’, Channel 5 & Crackit decided to commission this 1 hour special on ‘rubber lip ‘Charlotte’ (their words not mine.)”

Ad

“Their ‘experts’ dissected my ‘plastic face’ with disgust, discussing my fluctuating weight (with images), and then decided to flash up the worst troll comments from the past 5-6 years,” Charlotte continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore)

“I want to say here for context. When this was commissioned last March 2020, my agent found out about it & was appalled. She very clearly outlined to Crackit Productions not just how immoral and insensitive it was but how detrimental this would be to my mental health.”

“They ignored her, despite repeated correspondence, and ran with it regardless. We only found out this week when it was in the TV Listings that it was still going ahead – unbelievable.”

Ad

“Dealing with trolls is one thing, you ignore, you block. BUT where are we as a society, when the trolls are the mainstream TV channels? Will they now take responsibility for my dip in mental health and my plummeted self-esteem?”

“Do they take responsibility for the resulting press from the show, again discussing how ‘shocking’ my face is. Channel 5 have a list of mental health helplines on their website – is this for viewers, or the subjects of their poor choice in programming like me?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore)

“Broadcasters are so keen to do psych tests for shows, yet at the same time give space to programmes which destroy the mental health of its subjects,” she wrote.

Ad

“That hour could have been used to host a mental health documentary. That hour could have educated the public in the many issues & good causes which need publicity. That hour didn’t need to go after a 31 year old woman for her appearance, choices and rubber lips’.

Charlotte concluded her statement by writing: “When is enough enough? Just because we’re in the public eye, doesn’t mean we aren’t human. Fortunately I’m strong enough to deal with it but many aren’t!!”

Goss.ie has contacted Channel 5 and Crackit Productions for a comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore)

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker are talking all things Oscars.

Ahead of the Academy Awards this weekend, the girls share their experiences of covering Oscars week over in Los Angeles, and reveal what really goes down at all those star-studded parties…

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too.