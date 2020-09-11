Charlotte Crosby signs up to appear on the first celebrity version of popular reality show

Fans are going to LOVE this

Charlotte Crosby signs up to appear on the first celebrity version of...

Charlotte Crosby has reportedly signed up to appear on the first celebrity version of Channel 4’s The Circle.

The brand new series will be a spin-off of the “civilian” version of The Circle, which was won by Irish influencer Paddy Smyth last year.

According to The Sun, Charlotte has been cast alongside Denise van Outen, presenter Nadia Sawalha, YouTuber Saffron Barker, and Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz.

A TV insider said: “The creators wanted to really mix things up for the first celeb-only version, and they really feel they’ve achieved that with these signings.”

“It just goes to prove how the show has grown in popularity, particularly among younger viewers.”

The celebrity version of The Circle is set to take place next year, as part of C4’s Stand Up To Cancer charity campaign.

The series bills itself as a game based around social media, with the concept that “anyone can be anyone in The Circle”.

Contestants live in the same building, but are never allowed to meet, and they communicate solely using their profiles on a specially-designed app – giving them the ability to portray themselves in any way they choose.

The contestants also use the app to rate each other, and the aim of the game is to be crowned the most popular without ever meeting the other people involved.

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.