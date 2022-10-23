Charlotte Crosby returns home from hospital after the birth of her first child

Charlotte Crosby has returned home from hospital, after giving birth to a baby girl.

The Geordie Shore star and her boyfriend Jake Ankers welcomed their first child together last Saturday.

The new mum took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday afternoon to share a snap of ‘Baby Girl’ balloons and bouquets of flowers.

She wrote: “Finally home. First of all THANKYOU so much for all your messages. We’ve been in the BIGGEST baby bubble for the last week! But we are all home healthy safe and well!”

“Baby girl is just precious. My life has truly changed. What a blessing. Came home to loads of lovely gifts, flowers and surprises. Lots of changes been going on @thecrosbymanor while we have been away,” Charlotte added.

The 32-year-old has not yet announced the name of her newborn daughter.

Charlotte announced her pregnancy via Instagram in April.

Alongside an emotional video, she wrote: “A moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine is here, it’s mine (and Jake’s) and i couldn’t be happier to be sharing it with you all……I’m having a baby.”

The reality star started dating Jake after splitting from her ex Liam Beaumont last summer.