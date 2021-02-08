Charlotte Crosby opens up about ‘rude’ encounter with Love Island star

The Geordie Shore star was asked who was the "rudest fellow celeb" she had ever met

Charlotte Crosby has opened up about a “rude” encounter she had with Love Island’s Megan Barton Hanson.

The Geordie Shore star look part in an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, where she was asked who was the “rudest fellow celeb” she’s ever met.

The 30-year-old replied: “I sat next to Megan Barton Hanson at Dancing On Ice once and she was really nervous as Wes [Nelson] was on the ice.”

“She was so chatty and lovely. She was worried they may make it look like she was watching in disgust as Wes danced with his female partner. Which she wasn’t bothered about at all.”

“So we made a little plan to chat together and be smiling whenever the cameras were on us. I left thinking what a lovely girl, completely not how I expected her to be after watching her.”

“And then a month or so later at the NTAs I saw her in the distance and ran over to see her genuinely excited to maybe have a drink together at the bar and she looked straight through me, as if she didn’t even know who I was.”

“I wouldn’t class her as rude tbh but it left me feeling a little strange,” she added.

“Then again it was all very frantic, she may of actually not recognised me I suppose.”

Charlotte then said: “Tagged her not for beef lol we actually have chatted since on insta. Hence why I said I wouldn’t say she was a rude girl.”