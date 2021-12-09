Charlotte Crosby ‘nearly got arrested’ in Dubai after security found sex toy in her bag

Charlotte Crosby almost got arrested in Dubai today, after security found a sex toy in her bag.

The Geordie Shore star jetted off to the United Arab Emirates ahead of the Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, which takes place on Sunday.

The 31-year-old travelled with In The Style Founder and CEO Adam Frisby, who took to his Instagram Stories to update his followers on their “traumatic” airport experience.

He wrote: “Finally here after a stressful experience… Charlotte and I got pulled at the airport because she had a sex toy in her hand luggage.”

“She nearly got arrested and we had to plead with airport security. I mean you couldn’t make it up. Absolute belter of a start.”

It is illegal to bring sex toys into the United Arab Emirates or to have them delivered there.

If someone is found with a sex toy, it could be confiscated and the owner could be prosecuted.