Charlotte Crosby debuts ‘new look’ after getting her lip filler dissolved

Charlotte Crosby has debuted a “new look”, after getting her lip filler dissolved.

The Geordie Shore star reversed the cosmetic procedure last week, as she is trying to embrace a more natural look since becoming a mum.

The 32-year-old, who welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Jake Ankers in October, showed off her new lips in a video shared over the weekend.

Commenting on Charlotte’s new look, one fan wrote: “Wow. You look like the old Charlotte 🥰🥰🥰🥰. Welcome back Beautiful 😍”

Another wrote: “Yesssss old pretty, natural Charlotte is back, SO GOOD!”

A third penned: “you look fab so much more natural you made a great decision ☺️”

It comes after Charlotte was forced to speak out against a Channel 5 documentary that focused on her physical appearance, and critiqued her cosmetic surgery, last year.

The film, entitled ‘Celebrities – What Happened To Your Face – Charlotte Crosby’, received major backlash online, with Charlotte branding the programme “immoral and insensitive”.

The network later apologised for the documentary and removed the episode from their streaming platform My5.

