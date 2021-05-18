Charlotte Crosby brands Gaz Beadle her ‘worst boyfriend ever’

The pair dated on-and-off for years before they called it quits in 2016

Charlotte Crosby has branded Gaz Beadle her “worst” boyfriend ever.

The former couple met in 2011 when they started filming Geordie Shore, and dated on-and-off for years.

Speaking to her mum Letitia on the latest episode of her podcast Vibrators and Values, the 31-year-old said: “Who would you say was my worst boyfriend?”

Letitia replied: “I’m going to be honest, there are two that are just as bad as each.”

Charlotte explained: “A lot of people who are listening to this would class Gary (Beadle) as a boyfriend, even though he never was.”

“But do you think he would take number one spot? I think he would take number one spot if he was …

“I think it would be quite shocking if G came last, considering what I went through.”

The reality star’s mum agreed, and gave the order, “G, S, J” – referring to Charlotte’s other ex-boyfriend’s Stephen Bear and Joshua Richie.

Charlotte and Gaz called it quits for good in 2016, after she suffered an ectopic pregnancy which left her close to death.

The Geordie Shore star went through the frightening ordeal while Gaz was filming Ex On The Beach abroad.

Ad

Doctors were forced to remove one of her fallopian tubes and an ovary, leaving Charlotte fearing for her fertility.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Charlotte admitted she couldn’t forgive Gaz for the way he reacted to the situation, as he didn’t fly back to the UK to support her.

“In the back of my mind, and I think every girl will know this, you don’t want to tell them to come home…”

“But you want them to be there, you want them to do that off their own back,” she explained.

“You want them to be like I need to leave this show now, I want to get on the first flight home and be by the side of the girl that I apparently care so much about… But that just never happened.”

“He carried on filming and, we spoke every other day on the phone and he insisted ‘oh it’s been great, nothing has happened with any girls’.

“And obviously that was a lie because when it came on telly shortly afterwards… I don’t really need to say any more than that,” she added.