Charlotte Crosby announces her engagement to Jake Ankers – one year after welcoming their first child

Charlotte Crosby has announced her engagement to Jake Ankers, one year after welcoming their first child.

The reality star’s beau popped the question during a romantic holiday to Dubai.

Sharing a photo of the moment Jake proposed, the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram: “Yes yes yes and yes @jake_ankers you are my best friend you are my life.”

“I CANT BELIEVE IM ENGAGED AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHh. Best night ever.”

The news comes just over one year after the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alba, last October following a whirlwind romance.

Charlotte and Liam started dating in 2021, shortly after she split from her ex Liam Beaumont that summer.