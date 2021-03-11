Charlotte Crosby admits she’s ‘jealous’ of Love Island stars because they ‘get all the jobs’

Charlotte Crosby has admitted she’s “jealous” of Love Island stars, because they “get all the jobs”.

The 30-year-old shot to fame on MTV’s Geordie Shore back in 2011, but since then, other shows like Love Island have taken centre stage in the world of reality TV.

Charlotte made the confession during an interview with The Sun, as she shared her desire to appear on Dancing On Ice.

“I am so desperate to do Dancing On Ice. I am desperate. I would absolutely love that. I want to go on a show and learn something. Like a new talent,” she said.

“I love learning anyway and I’m so competitive. I would absolutely love Dancing On Ice. I’ve said this every year though, and nothing ever happens. I’m sick of the Love islanders taking all the jobs.”

“But with Love Island we know it’s a one trick pony,” she continued.

“A lot of them get a lot of work afterwards, but then they’re forgotten about very quickly, because they roll the shows out so fast and then there’s a whole new bunch of cast that everyone’s bothered about.”

“I’m not going to lie, there is a bit of jealousy. Of course there is. I will be completely honest and admit that. It’s hard when you’ve been on telly for 10 years and you’ve done all these shows and then you just see these people come in and they get so much.”

Charlotte confessed: “Like all the things that you would love to do, they get all of them. So there’s an element of you do feel a bit jealous because you’re like, ‘Would’ve loved to do that.'”

“I’ve been on telly for so long, I’ve done almost everything, done jobs for pennies and done lots of things for free. And they’re just getting handed it. So there is a big element of jealousy there, definitely.”