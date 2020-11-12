Charlotte Crosby admits she was ‘on the verge of dying’ – as she opens up about ectopic pregnancy

Charlotte Crosby admits she was ‘on the verge of dying’ – as...

Charlotte Crosby has admitted she was “on the verge of dying” back in 2016, when she suffered an ectopic pregnancy.

The Geordie Shore star had fallen pregnant with her ex Gary Beadle, and went through the frightening ordeal while he was filming Ex On The Beach in Thailand.

Doctors were forced to remove one of her fallopian tubes and an ovary, leaving Charlotte fearing for her fertility.

Charlotte opened up about her experience on ‘Geordie Shore: Their Story’, and broke down in tears as she recalled being rushed into hospital.

Charlotte explained: “The gynaecologist said, ‘what’s happening to your body now is you’re having an ectopic pregnancy where the egg gets trapped in the fallopian tube and actually just starts to grow there until it can’t grow no more.”

“And I was literally on the verge of dying, if I’d left it any longer I just wouldn’t be here.”

In tears, Charlotte said: “Me fallopian tube had split open and I’d been internally bleeding for the last week and then I got rushed into surgery.”

“I came around from the operation and the gynaecologist came in and told us that I had, had my right fallopian tube and ovary taken away.”

“And straight away I just thought, ‘f**k I’m not gonna be able to have kids, like, this is awful.”

Charlotte is now an ambassador for The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust, and previously opened up about her experience during an interview with Metro.

She said: “One day, I was filming an advert for Geordie Shore, the last series I was in, and I started feeling excruciating pains – not normal pain, it was like someone was digging a knife into the side of my body. They would come and go, and I let it go for about a week.”

Charlotte said she was very busy in work and tried to ignore the pain, but eventually it got too much.

“The pain felt like my organs were being ripped open, and I knew I needed to go to hospital. At that point, I was scared. I was really scared.”