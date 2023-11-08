Charlotte Crosby addresses her ex Gaz Beadle’s shock split from wife Emma McVey

Charlotte Crosby has addressed her ex Gaz Beadle’s shock split from his wife Emma McVey.

The 33-year-old had an on-off romance with her Geordie Shore co-star for years, before they ultimately parted ways in 2016 after she suffered a devastating ectopic pregnancy.

Following their break up, Gaz moved on with model and social media influencer Emma, with whom he shares son Chester, 5, and daughter Primrose, 3.

Gaz and Emma tied the knot in 2021, but last month the reality star shocked fans by announcing their separation during a Q&A on Instagram.

While he insisted there was “no bad blood” between them, Emma has admitted she’s been struggling to cope after their break up.

During a new interview with MailOnline, Charlotte was asked if she’s spoken to Gaz since his split from Emma.

Charlotte replied “I haven’t been in touch, I didn’t know,” before adding, “I hope they’re both alright.”

The 33-year-old went on to discuss her relationship with her fiancé Jake Ankers, who proposed to her last week.

Charlotte gushed over her husband-to-be, and revealed how he’s “so different from any other man I’ve been with”.

She said: “People in my past would put a pay cheque or the chance to go out with the lads ahead of me, which was pathetic.

“I’ve always said Jake should open up a school to teach men about how to be a good boyfriend!”

The TV personality also revealed they’re in no rush to get married anytime soon, as she wants to have another baby first.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alba, last October following a whirlwind romance.