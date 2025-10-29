Charlotte Chilton doubles down on claims Conor Maynard is the father of her child amid paternity row

Charlotte Chilton has doubled down on claims Conor Maynard is the father of her child amid the ongoing paternity row.

The 32-year-old singer was previously branded a “deadbeat dad” after The Traitors star publicly claimed that he was the father of her baby following a one-night stand.

However, Conor vehemently denied her allegations, and in March, a DNA test proved that he’s not the baby’s father.

However, in a new interview with The Sun, the Traitors star has alleged a rare medical condition skewed the paternity tests.

Charlotte said: “I have researched and researched trying to find the answers because I know for a fact that the only person who can be my daughter’s father is Conor Maynard.”

“And finally, after speaking to experts I have found out that what might have happened is I could have been carrying twins but lost one very early.”

“Then strange genetics come into play which means that twin could have taken certain DNA so her father could never show up on a paternity test. It is something called chimerism,” she claimed.

A phenomenon known as chimerism occurs when an organism has two different sets of DNA because its cells come from diverse genetic backgrounds.

It can happen as a result of organ or stem cell transplants, in which the recipient’s body contains the donor’s cells, or natural events like twin pregnancies, in which two fertilised eggs fuse.

Microchimerism, the interchange of cells during pregnancy, is another way it might occur.

She also stated in the interview that she “knows the facts” and that she “will get to the truth eventually.” She also disclosed that she was consulting experts to support her position and obtain evidence.

In August, Conor Maynard confirmed a second paternity test had proved he is not the father of Charlotte Chilton’s daughter Penelope.

In a statement on Instagram at time, he wrote: “Today I received the results of a second paternity test, which was requested by Charlotte Chilton regarding her baby girl, Penelope.”

“As with the last test, this test has confirmed again that I am not Penelope’s father. As Charlotte requested, Penelope’s, Charlotte’s and my DNA were all taken at a Ministry of Justice-accredited DNA testing facility that was selected by Charlotte. The results are therefore conclusive.”

“This has been difficult for me and my family, and I’m so grateful for everyone’s support. I’m glad we can now finally draw a line under this,” he added.

“I sincerely hope these results mean we can all find a way to move on with our lives.”