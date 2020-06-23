The actress has set the record straight

Charlize Theron denies she was ever engaged to Hollywood actor

Charlize Theron has denied reports that she was ever engaged to Sean Penn.

The 44-year-old opened up about her former relationship with the actor on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

During her interview, Charlize slammed reports that he proposed to her in Paris back in 2014.

She said: “What? That’s not true. no. I did not ‘almost get married to Sean’, that’s such bulls**t.”

“No, we dated, that was literally all we did, we dated,” she continued.

“It was a relationship, for sure. We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year. We never moved in.”

“I was never going to marry him. It was nothing like that,” she added.

Charlize and Sean famously started dating back in 2013, and their split hit headlines in 2015.

The Mad Max: Fury Road actress also admitted that she has no plans to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

“I never wanted to get married. That’s never been something that’s important to me,” she confessed.

“On the lives of my children, I’ve never been lonely. I’ve never felt alone. My life right now just doesn’t allow a lot of room for something like that to happen.”

