Charlie Bird ‘truly humbled’ by support after summiting Croagh Patrick in charity climb

Charlie Bird said he was “truly humbled” by the support he’s received, after he fulfilled his pledge to climb Croagh Patrick today.

Thousands of people took part in his #ClimbWithCharlie fundraiser on Saturday to raise money for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

Charlie launched the charity campaign after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year.

As part of the fundraiser, the 72-year-old pledged to climb Croagh Patrick today, April 2nd, alongside his friends and family.

The former news correspondent was joined by his wife Claire, daughters Orla and Neasa, and his five grandchildren.

A number of famous faces also took part, including RTÉ star Ryan Tubridy, celebrity architect Dermot Bannon, singer Daniel O’Donnell, and former pro boxer Barry McGuigan.

Charlie was greeted by huge cheers when he reached the top of Croagh Patrick, and delivered a moving speech through an app that has a cloned version of his voice.

The moment Charlie made it to the top of the Reek, welcomed by his life long friend, former @RTEnews Editor Ray Burke. The Reek alive! #ClimbwithCharlie #Mayo pic.twitter.com/sDHhrZRALf — Fran McNulty (@franmcnulty) April 2, 2022



He said: “I am truly humbled and inspired that so many thousands of people took part in Climb with Charlie events across the world.”

“Our campaign is still accepting donations on www.climbwithcharlie.ie and I would urge everyone to donate what they can to support the amazing work the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta do on a daily basis.”

“Throughout this campaign we have had the support of so many wonderful people and organizations, and I would like to thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

“I would also like to particularly thank the Defence Forces, An Garda Síochána, Mayo Mountain Rescue, the Order of Malta and all our local volunteers for making our climb today possible.”

Charlie speaking now, asking people to share the hand of friendship & thanking people for their support. A special mention for the late Jim Fahy #ClimbwithCharlie pic.twitter.com/Y0bi1FadZz — Fran McNulty (@franmcnulty) April 2, 2022

Charlie also celebrated his summit by lighting five candles in the mountain’s church.

One for his friend Vicky Phelan, who has cervical cancer; one for people with a terminal illness, one for anyone who is struggling with their mental health; one for everyone involved in the fight against Covid-19; and one for the people of Ukraine.

You can still donate to the Climb with Charlie campaign, which is raising money for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta, here.