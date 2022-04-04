Charlie Bird leads tributes to Cork mum who died during Climb With Charlie fundraiser

Charlie Bird has lead the tributes to a 51-year-old mum from Cork who died during his Climb With Charlie fundraiser.

Cora O’Grady, from Mitchelstown in Co. Cork, was on her way down from the Galtymore Mountains on Saturday afternoon when she suddenly became unwell.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance attended at the scene, but the mother-of-two was sadly declared dead at the scene at 2pm.

Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, Charlie wrote: “I want to offer my condolences this morning to the family and friends of Cora O Grady from Mitchelstown in County Cork.”

“Cora who was climbing in the Galty mountains took ill and passed away. Her family and friends are in my thoughts and prayers.”

Thousands of people climbed Croagh Patrick with Charlie on Saturday to raise money for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

The former news correspondent launched the charity campaign after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year.

As of Monday morning, €2,030,812 has been donated to the campaign.

You can still donate to the Climb with Charlie campaign, which is raising money for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta, here.