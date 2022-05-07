Charlie Bird joins thousands across the country by taking part in Darkness into Light

Charlie Bird was one of the thousands of people across the country who took part in the Pieta House ‘Darkness Into Light’ Sunrise Appeal this morning.

The former news correspondent, along with his wife Claire and their dog Tiger, walked on Bray Seafront with over 2,000 other participants in aid of the suicide prevention charity.

Before embarking on the 5km walk, Charlie told the crowd: “During my own recent ‘Climb with Charlie’ event, one of the candles I lit in the church at the top of Croagh Patrick was for everyone who has struggles every day, those who are in dark places and have their own mountains to climb.”

The 72-year-old, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease last year, continued: “You never know when you might be sitting or standing beside someone who is in a dark place. Over my own life time I have known a number of people who have died by suicide and I have learned first-hand the importance of the work done by Pieta.

“In particular in the LGBT community I have known one family who lost two family members who have died by suicide and one of them had been homophobicly bullied.

“The Darkness into Light walk is a powerful show of support for everyone who is in a dark place and I applaud the work of Pieta. And while I have my own struggles I am going to continue to extend the hand of friendship.”

