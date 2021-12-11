Charlie Bird in tears over the response to his emotional Late Late Show interview

Charlie Bird has revealed he shed “tears of joy” this morning over the response to his emotional Late Late Show interview on Friday night.

The former RTÉ News correspondent appeared on the show to discuss his battle with Motor Neurone Disease, which he was diagnosed with earlier this year.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Charlie wrote: “Yes I cried this morning but they were tears of joy at the overwhelming support I received for my Late Late Show appearance.”

Yes I cried this morning but they were tears of joy at the overwhelming support I received for my Late Late Show appearance.

If I am still mobile in the Spring I will climb Croagh Patrick to highlight MND and other terminal illnesses. Your all invited to join me.I love you all. — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) December 11, 2021

The 72-year-old also pledged: “If I am still mobile in the Spring I will climb Croagh Patrick to highlight MND and other terminal illnesses. Your all invited to join me. I love you all.”

During his appearance on The Late Late Show on Friday night, Charlie expressed his desire to climb Croagh Patrick one more time before he loses mobility.

He said: “I get out and walk every day to prove to myself that I can still do it – I jokingly told my mates I have one wish, to climb Croagh Patrick again – to prove I can still do it.”

“I want [to use] whatever time I have left to help other people.”

Charlie also candidly told Ryan Tubridy: “I cry every day because of what happened to me. If I was a betting person, my feeling is that I don’t think I will see another Christmas.”

“I’m fearful. I know we’re all going to die. They say one to three years. Some people live beyond that. But I’ve lost so much weight. I probably won’t have my voice in three months’ time.”

The former RTÉ journalist also said he’s been “blown away” by the support he’s received since he shared his diagnosis.

“I have people praying for me, [I get] mass cards, candles, I am blown away by that support. It lifts me,” he added.

The Gosscast is back with a brand new episode, sponsored by Irish-owned CBD company Greenheart CBD.

Hosted by Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker, this week the girls are talking through the biggest celebrity cheating scandals to rock the showbiz world.

Watch the full episode below, or else listen on Spotify or iTunes.