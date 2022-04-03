Charlie Bird ‘completely blown away’ by the ‘amazing’ support for #ClimbWithCharlie

Charlie Bird has said he is “completely blown away” by the “amazing” support for #ClimbWithCharlie.

Thousands of people climbed Croagh Patrick with the former news correspondent on Saturday to raise money for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

The 72-year-old launched the charity campaign after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Charlie was joined by his wife Claire, daughters Orla and Neasa, and his five grandchildren on the climb, along with some famous faces including RTÉ star Ryan Tubridy, celebrity architect Dermot Bannon, singer Daniel O’Donnell, and former pro boxer Barry McGuigan.

The former broadcaster took to Twitter on Sunday morning to thank those who supported the charity fundraiser.

He tweeted: “Wow I am completely blown away by the amazing support for climb with Charlie all over the country and abroad. I can tell you we are going to go beyond 2 million Euro raised.”

“I cried so much yesterday, but they were all tears of joy. A big loving hug to everyone. Thanks everyone.”

Wow I am completely blown away by the amazing support for climb with Charlie all over the country and abroad .I can tell you we are going to go beyond 2 million Euro raised.

I cried so much yesterday,but they were all tears of joy. A big loving hug to everyone. Thanks everyone. — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) April 3, 2022

As of Sunday morning, over €1,798,000 had been donated to the #ClimbWithCharlie campaign.

After reaching the top of Croagh Patrick, Charlie was greeted with huge cheers and he delivered a moving speech through an app that has a cloned version of his voice.

He said: “I am truly humbled and inspired that so many thousands of people took part in Climb with Charlie events across the world.”

“Our campaign is still accepting donations on www.climbwithcharlie.ie and I would urge everyone to donate what they can to support the amazing work the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta do on a daily basis.”

Charlie speaking now, asking people to share the hand of friendship & thanking people for their support. A special mention for the late Jim Fahy #ClimbwithCharlie pic.twitter.com/Y0bi1FadZz — Fran McNulty (@franmcnulty) April 2, 2022

“Throughout this campaign we have had the support of so many wonderful people and organizations, and I would like to thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

“I would also like to particularly thank the Defence Forces, An Garda Síochána, Mayo Mountain Rescue, the Order of Malta and all our local volunteers for making our climb today possible.”

Charlie also celebrated his summit by lighting five candles in the mountain’s church.

One for his friend Vicky Phelan, who has cervical cancer; one for people with a terminal illness, one for anyone who is struggling with their mental health; one for everyone involved in the fight against Covid-19; and one for the people of Ukraine.

You can still donate to the Climb with Charlie campaign, which is raising money for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta, here.