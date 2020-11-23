Charli D’Amelio breaks TikTok record following recent controversy

Charli D’Amelio has become the first person to reach 100million followers on TikTok.

The sixteen-year-old is the most followed user on the app, often taking part in dance challenges and trends.

Charli celebrated the news by sharing a video on the app thanking her followers for their support, admitting she felt like she was “in a dream”.

She wrote: “A huge thank you to everyone who has helped me reach 100 million supporters!!!”

@charlidamelio A HUGE THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO HAS HELPED ME REACH 100 MILLION SUPPORTERS!!! AND ANOTHER HUGE THANK YOU TO @tiktok I LOVE EVERY ONE OF YOU!!! 💕💕 ♬ original sound – charli d’amelio

“And another huge thank you to TikTok, I love every one of you!!!”

The world record comes just days after the social media star lost a huge chunk of followers over a controversial video.

Charli, her older sister Dixie, and their parents launched their new YouTube video series Dinner With The D’Amelios last week, featuring YouTuber James Charles as their first guest.

But after watching the video, fans slammed Charli and her sister Dixie D’Amelio over their behaviour – claiming they were rude to their private chef Aaron May.

People also criticised Charli for complaining about not reaching 100 million followers on TikTok yet, as she had 99million followers at the time.

“Ugh, I wish I had, like, more time because imagine if I hit 100 mil a year after hitting a mil,” Charli said, and James replied, “Was the 95 not enough for you?”

Charli, who is the most followed person on TikTok, answered, “Well, I was just like saying like, even numbers.”

The social media star responded to the backlash on Instagram Live, and said it was “one, huge misunderstanding.”

Through tears, Charli said: “Seeing how people reacted to this, I don’t even know if I want to do this anymore. This is messed up stuff that people are saying.”

“Like people telling me to hang myself. People just blatantly disrespecting the fact that I’m still a human being is not okay at all.”

“We should have done better on our part with the editing to make you guys know that it was a joke and that’s on me,” Charli continued. “I take full responsibility for that.”

“When I had said about the followers things, I genuinely just thought it would be so cool to hit a huge, huge milestone a year after hitting another milestone,” she said.

“I never meant for you guys to make it seem like you were numbers or did not mean anything,” Charli added.

Chef Aaron May also jumped to the star’s defence, telling the Hollywood Fix: “I love Dixie and Charli. I’ve worked with them before, and I’m gonna work with them again.

“Those girls are the greatest, I love them. It was all fun and games.”