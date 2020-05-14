Charity rejects Tekashi 69’s $200k donation

The rapper has described their decision as "cruel"

The charity No Kid Hungry has rejected a $200,000 donation from Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The rapper, who was recently released from prison, has branded their decision as “cruel”.

In a statement, No Kid Hungry said: “We are grateful for Mr Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation.”

“As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.”

The 24-year-old went to prison on racketeering charges back in 2018, after he admitted to joining the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

However the controversial rapper got out of prison early last month, as he was at risk of contracting COVID-19 because of his asthma.

