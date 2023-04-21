Charges against Alec Baldwin dropped – after fatal Rust shooting

The charges against Alec Baldwin have been dropped, after he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The 42-year-old was tragically killed on the set of Rust in New Mexico back in October 2021, after a prop gun Alec was holding went off during a rehearsal.

In January, the 64-year-old actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

In February, Alec pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

On Thursday, prosecutors said they will dismiss the involuntary manslaughter chargers against the actor, but that it would further investigate and that the charges could be refiled.

Alec’s attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement that they were “pleased with the decision to dismiss the case”.

“We encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” the lawyers added.

Alec broke down in tears as he spoke about Halyna’s death for the first time during an ABC News Special in December 2021.

During the televised interview, the actor insisted he “didn’t pull the trigger” of the gun that killed Halyna.

Recalling the day of the shooting, which occurred on set in New Mexico on October 21, Alec said he was rehearsing a scene with Halyna, who was directing his every move.

“She’s guiding me through how she wants me to hold the gun for this angle,” he said. “I’m holding the gun where she told me to hold it, which ended up being aimed right below her armpit.”

In order to get the shot, the actor said he needed to cock the gun – but not fire it.

“I cock the gun. I go, ‘Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?’ And then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off,” he recalled.

When asked if he pulled the trigger of the gun, Alec replied: “No, no, no, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, adding he “would go to any lengths to undo what happened”, but insisted he doesn’t feel responsible for Halyna’s death.

“Honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might’ve killed myself if I thought that I was responsible. And I don’t say that lightly,” he confessed.

“I don’t know what happened on that set. Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

“I feel that… someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me,” he said.

Alec also said at the time that he didn’t believe he would face criminal charges over the incident.