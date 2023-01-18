Channing Tatum reveals if he will ever remarry – after his ‘terrifying’ split from Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum has admitted he doesn’t know if he’ll ever get married again, after his “terrifying” split from his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

The former couple, who are parents to a nine-year-old daughter named Everly, were married for 10 years before they split in 2018.

Channing, who is now dating actress Zoe Kravitz, opened up about their breakup in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

The Magic Mike star said: “We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart.”

“I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different.”

“But when you’re actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world.”

Speaking about his split from Jenna, Channing admitted: “In the beginning, it was super scary and terrifying. Your life just turns on its axis.”

“This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand and goes through your fingers and you’re just like, ‘Oh, sh*t. What now?'”

The 42-year-old went on to say: “It was probably exactly what I needed. I don’t think I would’ve ever done the work, I think, on myself in the way that I had to do the work on myself to really try to figure out what next.”

Gushing over his daughter, Channing added: “And really, it just started with my daughter. I just dropped everything and just focused on her.”

“And it was truly the best possible thing that I ever could have done. Because in the alone time that I have with just me and her, we’ve become best friends.”

The Hollywood heartthrob then admitted: “I don’t know if I’m ever going to get married again. Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist.

He explained: “In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?”

The 21 Jump Street star said he is now trying to be much more relaxed.

“So I can actually experience these moments, instead of just trying to change it or something. Or being afraid that it’s not going to work out how I wanted or something.”

Channing met Jenna on the set of their film Step Up in 2006.

Jenna is now engaged to actor Steve Kazee, and the couple share a son named Callum – who is two-years-old.