Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz reignite rumours they’re DATING

The pair were linked earlier this year

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have reignited rumours that they’re dating.

In photos published by Page Six on Thursday, the pair were spotted looking cosy on a bike ride in New York City.

Back in January, romance rumours started swirling on social media after Zoë filed for divorce from her husband Karl Glusman.

At the time, E! News dispelled rumours linking her to Channing by insisting she was “still single”.

As far as we know, the Hollywood hunk has been back on the market since he split from British singer Jessie J last year.

According to reports, Channing met Zoë on the set of her directorial debut ‘Pussy Island’, in which he plays the lead.