Channel 4 share teaser trailer for season three of Derry Girls

Channel 4 have shared a teaser trailer for season three of Derry Girls.

The popular sitcom follows the lives of a group of friends who attend an all-girls school in Derry during the Troubles in the 90s.

The third and final season of the show will premiere in 2022, and fans have been given a first look at what to expect from the new episodes.

In the trailer, Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James appear to have landed themselves in trouble, as police order them to put their hands in the air, slowly turn around and put their palms flat against the wall.

Erin, played by Saoirse Monica Jackson, insists: “This is a set up!”

A terrified Clare, played by Nicola Coughlan, cries: “You have my full cooperation sir!”

If you have a problem . If no one else can solve it…DO NOT call the Derry Girls. Sneak peek from series 3 for Christmas. #DerryGirlshttps://t.co/54hFEVD0ZV — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) December 24, 2021

The cast finished filming the new season earlier this week, and took to Instagram to bid farewell to their characters.

Nicola wrote: “Goodbye Derry Girls, it’s been quite a ride 🌈”

Siobhan McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael, shared a photo of her character’s costume.

She wrote: “Goodbye you mad woman. You changed my life. I know you’d hate to hear this, but I love you. #derrygirls #srmichaelforever”