Chaney Jones shuts down Kanye West split rumours with sweet video

Chaney Jones has slammed rumours that she has split from Kanye West.

Earlier today, TMZ reported that the 45-year-old rapper and the 24-year-old model had parted ways after their recent trip to Japan.

Adding fuel to speculation, Chaney deleted all the snaps of herself and Kanye from Instagram, leaving only two of herself behind.

However, Chaney has since slammed these rumours by posting a birthday tribute to her rapper beau on her Instagram Story.

Alongside a video montage of photos of the couple, the Kim K look-alike wrote: “Happy Birthday baby🖤 I love youuuuu.”

Chaney and Ye were first linked in February, when they were papped shopping together in Miami’s Bal Harbour.

In March, Kanye seemed to confirm his relationship with the model as he commented on photos of them on social media with the black heart emoji.

Chaney also congratulated her beau on his Grammy wins, writing on Instagram: “THE BIGGEST 🐐🖤 SO PROUD.”

In May, the couple travelled to Tokyo and Chaney shared sweet snaps of their trip on her Instagram story.

Kanye’s romance with Chaney came after his split from Uncut Gems star Julia Fox.

The Donda rapper started dating the actress earlier this year, amid his divorce from his wife of seven years Kim Kardashian.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The former couple share four children together, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Kim has been dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson since October last year.